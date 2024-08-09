Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Officials have arrested a mother who they say is responsible for leaving her newborn baby in a California dumpster 37 years ago.

A man rummaging for recyclables in the city of Riverside in 1987 found the dead baby girl discarded inside a business’ dumpster with the death ruled a homicide by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators worked on the case but none of their leads traced back to a suspect.

Officers with the county’s cold case unit reopened the case in 2020, and with the help of DNA technology, were able to locate the baby’s mother, identified as 55-year-old Melissa Jean Allen Avila, who was 19 at the time of the newborn’s death.

Officials do not suspect the child’s father had anything to do with her death.

Melissa Jean Allen Avila, 55, was arrested on August 5 for allegedly discarding her newborn baby girl in a California dumpster in 1987 ( Riverside Police Department )

Avila was found residing in Shelby, North Carolina. Authorities there arrested her for murder and extradited her back to Riverside County to face prosecution.

Officials booked Avila into the Larry D Smith Correctional Facility on August 5, where she remains on a $1m bond.

“Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case,” said Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez in a statement.

“We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure.”

In 2001, California passed a law allowing parents to surrender infants three days old or younger to any hospital emergency room or fire station. Babies that have not been neglected or abused can be surrendered without fear of arrest or prosecution for child abandonment.