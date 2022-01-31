California to close death row and convert it into a ‘positive, healing environment’

The largest death row facility in the United States is set to close following an announcement by California governor Gavin Newsom.

The death row at San Quentin State Prison will instead become a “positive, healing environment” following the closure of the facility in two years time.

A spokesperson for the Democrat governor said on Monday: “We are starting the process of closing death row to repurpose and transform the current housing units into something innovative and anchored in rehabilitation”.

It follows Mr Newsom’s pledge to close the execution facility during his campaign for governor in 2018.

California last carried out an execution in 2006, and is one of 28 states that has maintained a death row along with the US’s federal government.

A moratorium on executions was already put in place in 2019 and the state’s execution chamber at San Quentin, north of San Francisco, was shut down.

Some 116 of the state’s 673 death row inmates have been transferred to one of seven other prisons that have maximum security facilities in California, as part of the decommissioning process.

While other states like Illinois have abolished executions, California is merging its condemned inmates into the general prison population with no expectation that any will face execution anytime in the near future.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.