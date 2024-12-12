The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A beloved celebrity doctor was gunned down at point-blank range and police say they have arrested two suspects in his killing.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, 61, was leaving his Detox Woodland Hills clinic in California on August 23 when he was “ambushed” and shot dead. Employees at the center told the Los Angeles Times that the killing was seen on surveillance video and that the shooter came up behind the doctor and fired at close range.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police announced Texas resident Evan Hardman and California resident Rose Sweeting were arrested in connection to the case. They both face murder charges.

A motive for the killing has not been released.

open image in gallery Rose Sweeting and Evan Hardman were arrested in connection to the murder of a beloved California doctor ( LAPD )

Months before the murder, Mirshojae was attacked by three men with baseball bats, according to the Times. It’s unclear if that attack is connected to the murder.

Mirshojae is from Iran and had spent two decades working in emergency care, with another 10 years in addiction medicine, according to KTLA.

His website notes that “his patients include celebrities, movie stars, athletes and many people of different walks of life.” No further details were released about the A-listers he has worked with.

The doctor’s wife and their six-month-old baby were visiting family in Turkey when the shooting happened, according to KTLA.