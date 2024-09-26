The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A California man facing firearms charges threw a bomb into a courthouse shortly before his arraignment, police say.

Nathaniel McGuire, 20, of Santa Maria, was apprehended outside the Santa Maria Superior Court complex at around 8.48am on Wednesday.

Police say he entered the courthouse and threw a bag at the screening station that exploded. Five people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency personnel transported four individuals from the scene to a nearby hospital and one person later arrived at the hospital on their own.

Three of the victims suffered burns from the bombing. Emergency personnel released all of the individuals later on Wednesday. After the bombing, officials evacuated the courthouse, surrounding homes, businesses and one school.

The bomb squad searched the area for additional explosives before rendering the courthouse safe.

McGuire was booked on felony charges of attempted murder, using an explosive in an attempt to kill someone and possession of explosive devices, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Craig Bonner said at a news briefing following the incident.

McGuire had been booked in July for firearms violations after investigators found a loaded, concealed revolver in his pants pocket that was not registered to him. His arraignment in that case had been scheduled for Wednesday morning at the complex.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene by getting into his car but was caught by officers. McGuire was alone when he was apprehended and officials do not currently believe there to be additional suspects. He was not injured in the explosion, but his mugshot shows bloody marks on his face.

Police are separately investigating whether McGuire is connected to several arson fires that have taken place in the area, Bonner said. Investigators were preparing warrants for the man’s home and car.

McGuire is being held without bail.