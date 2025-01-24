California hiker shot by suspected Mexican ‘cartel terrorist’ near San Diego

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An American and a Canadian were attacked by armed suspected Mexican “cartel terrorists” near the Mexican border while hiking in California this week.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Deputies with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a man had been shot and needed assistance, the agency said.

Officials encountered the men within approximately 1,000 feet north of the US-Mexico International Border. That’s where they say they encountered a group of hikers who reported part of their group had been attacked by armed individuals.

The men told police they were approached by two armed individuals and were instructed to come toward the men. When they refused to follow the suspects, the armed suspects fired a “volley of shots” at the hikers and hit one in the leg. The men then robbed the US and Canadian hikers of their cell phones and backpacks, officials said.

Around noon, authorities infiltrated the area and located the injured man. They were able to stabilize him and he was flown to Sharp Medical Center in San Diego for treatment. It’s unclear what the man’s condition is now.

Chinese migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico in May 2024 near Jacumba Hot Springs, California ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The agency said agents tracked the assailants back to the border and they escaped into Mexico.

“The wounded hiker is an ‘I told you so moment’ highlighting the importance of adequate infrastructure the Border Patrol has been championing for years now,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino.

“Suspected cartel terrorists, however, are fixing to learn this type of conduct will be an end game type of activity here in the Premier Sector. All threats, anywhere, or at any time throughout this sector will be addressed vigorously.”

The language in the news release is reminiscent of phrases from President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies. Trump signed an executive order this week sending thousands of active-duty soldiers to the south border. Trump is planning to send 10,000 troops to the area.

The area where the attack occurred, the Jacumba Wilderness, is colloquially known as Valley of the Moon and is a busy area for crossings into the US.

The incident is under investigation but officials did not provide additional information about the incident.

Attacks like this are rare at the southern border and migrants attempting to cross into the US are more likely to be victims of such crimes.