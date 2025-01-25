The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two people have been arrested after a 97-year-old grandmother was found dead in the trunk of a car in her own garage, police say.

Authorities said the suspects had forced their way into the home looking for a place to stay. When the grandmother told them to leave, they beat her to death, according to KCRA

On Friday, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in California responded to a home after neighbors said they hadn’t seen the 97-year-old resident in a while, KCRA stated.

When deputies arrived, they met Brain Wiggins, 40, and his girlfriend, Dozsha Beckwith, 31, outside the home, according to the report.

Wiggins told police that his grandmother left in an Uber to visit family in an assisted-living facility.

However, deputies saw that the home was ransacked and several safes appeared broken into, according to the report. A section of carpet was also removed.

Police detained the duo as they continued to investigate.

Authorities found the unnamed victim dead in the trunk of a vehicle parked in the garage, according to the report.

Investigators said Wiggins and Beckwith forced their way into the home. When the victim told them to leave, they beat her and put her corpse in the trunk of a car.

The suspects were arrested and Wiggins was charged with homicide while Beckwith was charged with burglary and accessory after the fact. The two were booked into jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.