Search underway for man who dropped off human remains at California police station

A search is underway after a man walked into a California police station and dropped off human remains.

The San Bernardino Police Department says that it is trying to identify the man who dumped animal remains and an apparent jaw bone on the counter.

“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the department said in a statement.

“The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”

The man then left the department.

“Officers attempted to locate the subject but were unsuccessful,” police said.

Attempt to Identify pic.twitter.com/LtAIOIbY7G — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) February 3, 2023

The department says that the coroner has determined that one of the bones was a human jaw bone. No details of the results of tests on the other remains have yet been released.

The man is described as a “Hispanic male adult, 30 to 35 years of age, 5’-7”, 160lbs, full beard and mustache, wearing a black hoodie, and blue jeans.”