California police hunt armed man who kidnapped family of four
Motivation unknown, says sheriff
Police in California are looking for a man they believe is armed and responsible for the kidnapping of a family of four who went missing from Merced County.
The family, who include an eight-year-old child, were believed to have been taken from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced County area on Monday, police were reported as saying by KCRA 3.
The child was allegedly kidnapped along with her 27-year-old mother Aroohi Dheri and her 36-year-old father Jasleen Kaur. Jasdeep Singh, her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, was also taken against his will.
Merced County Sheriff’s said the suspect, who has not been identified, was armed and dangerous. Two images of a person they believe to be the suspect shows a man wearing a black hoodie.
More follows
