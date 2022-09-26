California man arrested for plotting ‘Las Vegas style’ shooting massacre

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California man was arrested for allegedly plotting a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting and threatening to kill police officers.

Dallas Marsh, 37, was taken into custody by a SWAT team in Chico, California, on Sunday morning at a Super 8 Motel where he was staying.

Chico Police Department says that it obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that the suspect was allegedly “making criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a Las Vegas style mass shooting with a specified deadline.”

Officials in northern California say that Marsh was arrested without incident, but following his apprehension, he made threats to kill more officers and their families, and allegedly struck an officer with a table during an interview.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were wounded in Las Vegas in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival from the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel. The attack remains the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Investigators have not said how or when they became aware of the suspect’s alleged plot.

Additional charges of battery on a peace officer and threats of violence against peace officers were added when the suspect was booked into Butte County Jail.