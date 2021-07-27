18-year-old woman killed in a California movie theatre shoot-out

A double shooting in a California movie theatre has left one woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries.

Just before midnight on Monday, Corona Police Department officers responded to a call at a movie theatre in Corona.

Police found a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement.

The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Their identities have not yet been released.

