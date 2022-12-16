Three arrested in connection with highway shooting of toddler

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been arrested over a California freeway gun battle that saw a toddler killed when he a caught in the crossfire.

Jasper Wu, who was 23 months old, was killed during the “rolling gun battle” between two rival gangs on Interstate 880 in Oakland last November.

Authorities say that Jasper was asleep in his car seat when the shooting broke out and a bullet came through the front windshield and struck him, killing him instantly.

“This is the worst nightmare and outcome of gun violence and especially gang gun violence,” said Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

“Innocent people are quite literally caught in the crossfire. The horrific nightmare for the Wu family and their baby being killed in such a senseless and violent manner can never be reconciled.”

Officials identified the three suspects as Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson.

They have each been charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mr Bivins and Mr Green were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal street gang conspiracy.

Authorities say that a fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was involved but died in a later and unrelated incident.

Jasper’s family spoke at a press conference on Thursday through Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“It was, for them, mixed feelings,” Mr Chan said.

“First thing is first, they were very happy and excited to see this press conference of this case, but at the same time they feel like this is bringing back the memory of day one of what happened.”

California Highway Patrol officials told reporters they hoped that the arrests sent a clear message.

“To those who use state highway system as a place to commit shootings and other acts of violent crime, know this: the CHP will not relent,” CHP Assistant Chief Jason Reardon said.

“We will go through any lengths within the law to find you and hold you accountable for your actions.”