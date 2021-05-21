Pellet-gun shooting spree targets nearly 60 drivers across California

A series of pellet-gun shootings has impacted dozens of drivers across southern California, as officials work to find the culprit.

Nearly 60 drivers have reported being fired upon while driving down the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, the Los Angeles Times reports.

California Highway Patrol revealed they believe the same type of weaponry was being used in all reported incidents, but officials had no further details on who could be the culprit. Investigators think the weapon being used is something small calibre, such as a BB or pellet gun.

“We do believe it is coming from a moving vehicle,” said CHP assistant chief Donald Goodbrand. “At this point, we are still determining if this is an individual or multiple individuals. We have shootings in the morning and afternoon.”

Several vehicles were damaged during the shootings, including drivers reporting their windows being shot out by the pellets. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

White vehicles have been spotted in each of the attacks, but no other details about the cars or the suspects involved could be provided.

“We are taking each of these incidents seriously and actively searching for those responsible,” Mr Goodbrand said. “The public should still feel safe while driving their vehicles on our California freeways.”

Drivers were advised to pull over their vehicle and call 911 if their windows are shot out while driving down the freeway.

Last week, a police officer sustained damage to their vehicle while driving down the road. But officials could not confirm if it was a pellet that caused the damage or something else.

“An officer was finishing up an enforcement stop and completing notes on the citation when he heard a noise and the back window was shattered. There were big rigs going by at the same time,” said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera, alluding to the fact that a rock could’ve caused the damage.

“We’re not sure what shattered the window,” Mr Olivera added.

Incidents have been reported since the beginning of April.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Services Unit at 714-288-6336.