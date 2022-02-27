California police search for two-year-old boy who was in stolen car
Authorities say Jacob Jardine has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt
Police in California are searching for a two-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.
Authorities say that Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries in the early hours of Sunday morning when the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken.
There is no indication that the thief knew there was a child inside when the vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale, near San Francisco.
Following the theft, the California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.
Authorities say Jacob has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.