California police search for two-year-old boy who was in stolen car

Authorities say Jacob Jardine has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 27 February 2022 21:26
<p>Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries when 2008 Buick Enclave was taken</p>

Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries when 2008 Buick Enclave was taken

(California Highway Patrol)

Police in California are searching for a two-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.

Authorities say that Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries in the early hours of Sunday morning when the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken.

There is no indication that the thief knew there was a child inside when the vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale, near San Francisco.

Following the theft, the California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.

Authorities say Jacob has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in