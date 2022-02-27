California police search for two-year-old boy who was in stolen car

Police in California are searching for a two-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.

Authorities say that Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries in the early hours of Sunday morning when the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken.

There is no indication that the thief knew there was a child inside when the vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale, near San Francisco.

Following the theft, the California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.

Authorities say Jacob has red hair and and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.