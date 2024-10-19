California man accused of drugging and raping at least nine woman, leading to one’s overdose death
Michel DiGiorgi , 50, faces life in prison if convicted in Los Angeles County
A California man drugged and raped nine women, including one who died from an overdose, authorities said.
Michel DiGiorgio, 50, now faces one count of murder, three counts of rape by use of drugs and a host of other sexual-based charges in connection to the case. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Friday.
Investigators in California believe the sexual assaults happened at homes in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach between 2019 and 2021.
DiGiorgio owned the homes, but it’s unclear how he met or knew the victims.
Investigators also did not detail why it took two years after the assault to arrest DiGiorgio in connection to the case.
He is accused of giving drugs to a woman and raping her before her overdose death on July 6, 2020. The name of that victim has not been released.
DiGiorgio is being held in jail without bond. If convicted, DiGiorgio faces life in prison.
Investigators say they believe there are more victims and asked anyone with information to speak to police.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims, whose lives have been irrevocably changed and the life lost by the alleged brutal acts of the offender,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office is committed to holding him accountable for the pain and trauma he has inflicted. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we will not tolerate this type of predatory behavior in our communities. I encourage anyone with information related to these incidents or any other incidents regarding Mr. DiGiorgio to report it to the Redondo Beach Police Department.”