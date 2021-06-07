Two people have been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting of a six-year-old boy last month in California.

On Sunday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it had arrested Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23, for the death of Aiden Leos on 21 May.

He was fatally shot while sitting in a child seat in his mother’s car — driving northbound on the 55 Freeway in Orange County, California, to school, according to The Los Angeles Times.

A white Volkswagen allegedly cut off Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, in what California Highway Patrol called an “unsafe lane change” and a “road rage” incident.

One of the occupants of the Volkswagen fired at least once into the rear of Ms Cloonan’s vehicle, shooting Aiden, although the CHP did not confirm which of the suspects was driving, and which one fired.

Orange County district attorney Brad Spitzer told Fox 11 on Sunday that Ms Anthony was driving and Mr Wynne was the shooter.

Aiden was transferred to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced dead following the shooting.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday at home in Costa Mesa, California, and are are set to be charged with murder, the CHP said.

It follows the offering of a $50,000 (£35,373) reward for more information on the shooting last month, with the crime shocking residents.

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said: "While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden”.

Brad Spitzer, the district attorney for Orange County, added to Fox 11 on Sunday that “the criminal justice system will decide what their fate is”.