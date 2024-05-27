The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A serial slingshot shooter has been arrested in California after police say the suspect “victimized” neighbors for nearly a decade.

Prince King, aged 81, was taken into custody last Thursday at his home in Azusa, California, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Deputies with the Azusa Police Department served a search warrant and found ball bearings and a slingshot at the residence.

The 81-year-old man’s actions impacted dozens of residents, according to police, who said that he used the slingshot to break windows and car windshields. Authorities allege that he almost almost hit people with his attacks, which took place over the course of nine to 10 years.

It’s not clear what charges Mr King is facing but records show that he has been charged with a felony crime, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office booking information. He is being held without bail at the county’s men’s central jail.

Azusa police lieutenant Jake Bushey told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that the ball bearings were mostly launched from Mr King’s backyard while others were shot from a nearby neighborhood.

“It’s been ongoing for many years because we just didn’t identify who the suspect was,” Lt Bushey said. He added that officials are still working to determine a motive for the crimes.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” the police officer said.

Mr King’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.