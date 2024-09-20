Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A woman blamed her boyfriend’s death on two men in ski masks. She’s now been charged with his murder

Kennedy Stith, 27, claimed two men in ski masks broke into their apartment in 2023 and killed 32-year-old Edevion White

Andrea Cavallier
Friday 20 September 2024 23:09
Kennedy Stith (left) and her boyfriend Edevion White (right)
Kennedy Stith (left) and her boyfriend Edevion White (right) (Pleasanton Police Department/KUTV)

A California woman who told police that she was a victim of a home invasion that led to the death of her boyfriend has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Kennedy Stith, 27, claimed two men in ski masks broke into their apartment in Pleasanton on May 1, 2023, and killed her boyfriend, 32-year-old Edevion White, according to Pleasanton police.

But after a year-long investigation, detectives determined that Stith had made up the story about the drug-related home invasion gone wrong and alleged that she was the one who stabbed White in his chest, killing him.

Stith was “manipulative, abusive, and controlling” and allegedly forced her boyfriend to sell drugs to pay bills, KUTV reported.

Kennedy Stith, 27, is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.
Kennedy Stith, 27, is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail. (Pleasanton Police Department)

Stith was arrested on September 12 and has been charged with White’s murder by the Alameda County District’s Attorney’s Office. She admitted to stabbing White in a “domestic dispute,” authorities said.

“The City of Pleasanton extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Edevion White, and we are working closely with them during this challenging period,” the police said in a statement.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this investigation, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community.”

Stith is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

