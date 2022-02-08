Missing California woman hasn’t been seen in 10 days after ‘going to gym’

Sara Celeste Otero was last seen at the end of January before allegedly telling her stepfather she was going to the gym. The 28-year-old hasn't been seen since.

Ms Otero, described as a white, 5”6 tall woman, weighing 130 pounds, was last seen on Aldernay Court, in Oceanside, in North San Diego County on 28 January. She was wearing a green military-style jacket and bronze leggings.

Her phone has been off since 10am the same day, relatives told Fox News. The authorities have so little information they, plus friends and family, are asking the public to help find her and offer any details no matter how small, on or following the date of her disappearance.

Ms Otero was driving a charcoal grey Subaru Outback, with licence plate 7GAB955, when she was last seen on the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.

She worked as a therapist during the day and at Mission Ave Bar and Grill in downtown Oceanside in the evening. The grill has also joined the effort in trying to find her.

"If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please please please contact Oceanside Police Department ASAP! Please send your thoughts and prayers to her and her family, that she is found safe and fast as possible," the grill wrote on it Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"She loves and is energised by groups of people and she’ll go out of her way to strike up a conversation with anyone," Ms Otero's step-brother Ryan Bear told CBS 8.

"Right now we just have no idea about anything. There’s no leads and so someone knows something, someone saw something," said Mr Bear. "We’re just hoping doing these outreaches has some effect or at least brings some answers at this point."

Active in the fire-spinning community and a keen adventurer, often frequenting the state’s parks and beaches, Ms Otero was occasionally known to camp out in her car. But her car hasn’t been flagged on any cameras, according to Mr Bear.

"We've got very little details," Mr Bear, said Monday to Fox News. "And that's the entire reason that we're trying to ask the public for any and all information at this point, because we don't know anything."

Anyone with information on Ms Otero please call the Oceanside Police Department on 760-435-4900.