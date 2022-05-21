The 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has had charges dropped, according to reports.

C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, was accused of shooting a 27-year-old officer in Belmont, an area of the Bronx neighbourhood, during a confrontation in January.

The officer, Kaseem Pennant, was wounded in the shooting on Lorillard Place.

He walked free on Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond in connection to gun and assault charges, before having the charges dropped.

Court officials confirmed the news to the New York Post. It remains unclear why.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department meanwhile told the Daily Mail: “Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter.”

The January incident reportedly happened after the officer’s gun went off during a tussle with the teenager, police said. It also came while Mr Williams was on probation for previous gun related charges, Fox News reported.

That decision to drop charges against Mr Williams follows criticism from a police union of the judge in the case, who allowed the teenager to be released from a juvenile detention facility.

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release,” said NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement to Fox News.

“This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice,” Mr Lynch said. “He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer.”

The Independent has approached the New York State Office of Court Administration for comment.