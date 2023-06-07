Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A GPS mistake saw an American driver mistakenly taken to the Canadian border where he was arrested when 400 pounds of cannabis and more than $600,000 in cash were found in his vehicle.

Andrew Toppenberg, 60, mistakenly ended up at the Rainbow Bridge crossing into Canada at Niagara Falls, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Officials say that he was following his navigation system which had the wrong address programmed into it. And as he had no passport with him he was forced to undergo a secondary inspection where officers allegedly found the drugs and cash.

The drugs were allegedly vacuum-packed and separated into numerous boxes, while the cash was bundled and hidden in a safe, a suitcase and a hard travel case.

“This style of packaging is consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers,” said RCMP in a statement.

Mr Toppenberg, of Tustin, California, was arrested and charged with a string of drug offences, including possession and import of cannabis, and the possession of more than $5,000 knowing that all or parts of the proceeds were obtained by a crime.

Andrew Toppenberg was arrested and charged with a string of drug offences (RMCP)

Authorities say that he appeared in court in Ontario earlier this month and was remanded in custody. No date has been set for his next court appearance.

The 60-year-old was remanded in custody by a court in Ontario (RMCP)

“The CBSA is extremely proud of the diligence shown by our officers. Their hard work has a profound impact on continually ensuring public safety at our borders,” said Jeff Walters of the Canada Border Services Agency.