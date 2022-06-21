Canadian man and woman found stabbed to death at Mexican holiday resort

The Canadians, one of whom reportedly had multiple identities, were found dead at Playa del Carmen on Mexico’s Carribean coast

Abe Asher
Tuesday 21 June 2022 19:13
<p>Tourists on the beach in Playa del Carmen. </p>

Tourists on the beach in Playa del Carmen.

(AP)

State prosecutors in Mexico announced Tuesday morning that two Canadians have been found stabbed to death in the Caribbean coast resort Playa del Carmen.

The names and hometowns of the two Canadians are not yet available, though law enforcement said that the male victim had multiple identities and was sought by Interpol on interational wire fraud charges. The Daily Beast reported that both victims had been staying in the area for several months prior to their deaths.

A security guard in the resort complex was also injured, potentially in connection with the two killings.

Canada’s Global Affairs ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico, but did not provide further details.

The Playa del Carmen region of Mexico, which includes towns like Cancun and Tulum, has hit the headlines for drug and crime-related violence several times over the last year — including in November when two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shootout in Puerto Morelos.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula are, for now, handling the killings of the two Canadians. The state, which is home to a large number of Mayan archeological sites, has doubled in population over the last twenty years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in