Canadian man and woman found stabbed to death at Mexican holiday resort

State prosecutors in Mexico announced Tuesday morning that two Canadians have been found stabbed to death in the Caribbean coast resort Playa del Carmen.

The names and hometowns of the two Canadians are not yet available, though law enforcement said that the male victim had multiple identities and was sought by Interpol on interational wire fraud charges. The Daily Beast reported that both victims had been staying in the area for several months prior to their deaths.

A security guard in the resort complex was also injured, potentially in connection with the two killings.

Canada’s Global Affairs ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico, but did not provide further details.

The Playa del Carmen region of Mexico, which includes towns like Cancun and Tulum, has hit the headlines for drug and crime-related violence several times over the last year — including in November when two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shootout in Puerto Morelos.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula are, for now, handling the killings of the two Canadians. The state, which is home to a large number of Mayan archeological sites, has doubled in population over the last twenty years.