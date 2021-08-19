Capitol police are investigating reports that a truck containing explosives has been spotted near the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

People are being urged to stay away from the area.

“The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the US Capitol Police force said in a Tweet.

Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.

The Capitol police described it as an “ongoing investigation”.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release.”

Situated next to the US Capitol building, the Library of Congress is the largest in the world.

The Associated Press reported the area around the Library was being evacuated.