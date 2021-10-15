Police in Maryland have released footage of a shooting incident last week in which a 12-year-old girl was struck by a bullet.

The girl, who is currently recovering in hospital, was struck while waiting inside a restaurant in Capitol Heights around 6.35pm on 8 October, police have said.

She had no connection to the shooter, police said, who was seen in footage firing shots while standing out of a car’s sunroof as it drove along Malboro Pike Road.

He was wearing a blue jumper and the car is believed to be a four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window trim and door handles according to WJLA-TV.

Prince George County police said the shooter was last seen heading towards Brooks Drive and are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

The incident occurred on the same day that two employees of a care home in Capitol Heights were shot dead.

Police arrested the suspect and residents of the care home were able to return to the facility in Gateway Village, after it was evacuated that morning.

It was thought to have no connection to the drive-by shooting involving the 12-year-old.

Police said she had surgery on Saturday, the day after the incident, and was believed to still be in a critical but stable condition on Thursday, reports alleged.

The Independent has approached Prince George County police for comment.