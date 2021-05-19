Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

A Florida man has been arrested and charged for violence at the Capitol insurrection, including pushing a female police offer, something the suspect allegedly said was “the coolest thing I’ve ever done”.

Daniel Paul Grey stands accused of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and many other serious crimes, according to the US Department of Justice.

His list of charges is considered to be longer than many other participants as he is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

He allegedly bragged about his involvement in the events on 6 January on an Instagram video seen by the FBI. His account has been since set to private. In the video, he is seen discussing what he witnessed and allegedly took part in during the riot as Congress was certifying the election victory of Joe Biden. The insurrection was sparked in part by former president Trump’s unverified claims of widespread voting fraud.

“A female cop stole my phone and I got mac’d... and I’m like, you know what, we’re doing this and so we literally pushed them from the front steps of the Capitol all the way back,” Mr Gray allegedly said in the video, according to an FBI statement. Authorities also captured footage of Mr Gray on police body cameras.

Mr Gray recounts his encounter with police on the steps, who by his account told him, “Hey stand down, there’s too many of us. Go home, go find your wives, go find your kids, you don’t want to do this.”

Mr Gray’s alleged act of aggression against the female officer, who he had spoken to previously, came after he barged into Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“We started pushing the police out of the back of the Capitol. We pushed them from the front to the back of the Capitol.

“This is by far from over, that was the coolest thing I’ve done in my life, so stayed tuned,” Mr Gray said in the video.

This information was made public through a document from the FBI outing a criminal complaint, which includes photographs identifying him as he entered the US Capitol building.

In addition to charges of assaulting police officers and using threatening language, the complaint alleges he incited more people to join in and assist in the attack.