Illinois man first person charged for attacking journalists during Capitol riots

An Illinois man has become the first person charged for attacking journalists during the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol as the FBI passes 500 arrests in connection to the riots.

Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, otherwise known as Shane Castleman, was charged with assaulting a member of the news media, Reuters reported.

“We have now crossed the threshold of 500 arrests, including the 100th arrest of a defendant on charges of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer,” Attorney General Merrick B Garland said in a release on Thursday.

Court papers alleged Mr Woods was caught on camera targeting journalists who were filming the attack on the Capitol and was part of a larger group of people who “yelled inflammatory rhetoric” at them.

In one video, the FBI alleged that Mr Woods was seen “walking closely around a cameraman dressed in blue jeans and a blue jacket” before tackling him to the ground.

A number of attacks were seen on members of the press throughout the riots at the Capitol, during which pro-Trump supporters attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a number of videos posted on Twitter, a group of rioters was seen pushing down metal press barricades and surrounding journalists before shouting “get out of here” while one man waved a flagpole threateningly.

After the demonstrators chased off members of the media they proceeded to trample the equipment left behind.

Former President Donald Trump consistently lashed out at the news media during his time in office, often branding it as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people”.

Mr Woods was also charged with crimes including assaulting law enforcement and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, court records said.

"The manner of attack on the cameraman was very similar to the attack" on the US Capitol Police officer, the complaint said.

“I assure the American people that the Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts in this case and charge what the evidence supports to hold all January 6th perpetrators accountable,” Mr Garland said.

Additional reporting by Reuters