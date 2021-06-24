First person sentenced in Capitol riots escapes jail time

An Indiana woman charged for her role in the 6 January insurrection has evaded jail time after pleading guilty, saying she was “ashamed” of the violence on the day.

Anna Morgan Lloyd, 49, of Indiana, pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors to a single charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol, a misdemeanor, on Wednesday.

She was ordered by a federal judge to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution, avoiding jail time.

Prosecutors noted she was not violent during the riots, that her presence in the Capitol was not premeditated, that she was only briefly inside the building and had cooperated with investigators.

“I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day. And I would have never been there if I had a clue it was going to turn out that way,” Lloyd told the judge.

She added: “It was never my intent to be a part of anything that’s so disgraceful to our American people.”

During the riots, pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, and five people died in connection to the violence.

US District Court Judge Royce Lamberth, who was conflicted over the appropriate sentence for Lloyd, condemned the actions of rioters and attempts of the Republican lawmakers to downplay the day.

“This wasn’t a peaceful demonstration the way it turned out. It was not an accident,” he said. “It was intended to and brought a halt to the very functioning of our government.”

Lloyd, who said she had lived a “sheltered life” said she had broadened her perspective by reading books and watching movies recommended by her lawyer to help her “see what life is like for others” in the US.

“I’ve learned that even though we live in a wonderful country things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street,” Lloyd said.

As a result of an extensive operation carried out by the FBI 480 suspects have been arrested on a variety of charges including trespassing, vandalisation, and assault of police following the day.

The agency is still hoping to pin down a number of suspects as court proceedings for the nearly 500 people charged get underway, some of whom are wanted for violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers.

In another significant advancement, a member of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding marking the first guilty plea in the FBI’s major conspiracy case.

Reporting by agencies