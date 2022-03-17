An attempted murder suspect who allegedly attacked police with a flagpole during the US Capitol riot was released into the custody of his grandfather.

Prosecutors say Donald Trump supporter Matthew Beddingfield was caught on video attacking the Capitol Police officers with an American flag on 6 January.

US District Court Judge Carl Nichols ordered that he could be released to his grandfather, a military veteran who lives in rural North Carolina.

The judge told the court that he would have kept 20-year-old Mr Beddingfield behind bars until trial if it was not for his grandfather.

“Were it not for Mr Beddingfield’s relationship with his grandfather... this would be a relatively easy case,” said Judge Nichols.

Mr Beddingfield was identified in March 2021 and arrested in February 2022 with prosecutors saying he aimed the flag at an officer’s genitals.

The Justice Department also alleges that Mr Beddingfield racially harassed social media users online after he took part in the riot.

When he is released from custody, Mr Beddingfield will not be allowed to return to work for six weeks to make sure that he cannot go online.

The judge was told that the grandfather’s home does not have internet access, and the suspect will also not be allowed a smart phone.

“I hope you’re hearing this loud and clear... if you screw up... I will look very disfavourably on that, and I will be very quick to revoke pretrial release and hold you pending trial,” the judge told him.

When Mr Trump’s supporters attacked the US Capitol to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, Mr Beddingfield was out on bail for attempted murder, to which he later pleaded guilty on a lesser charge.

He was arrested last month on January 6 charges when he showed up for a meeting with his probation officer.

Federal prosecutors had strongly opposed Mr Beddingfield’s release.

“He’s already shown that he can hit below the belt, as he did with that Capitol Police officer,” prosecutor Sean Murphy said.