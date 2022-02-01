A driver who caused a horrific crash that killed nine people, including himself, had pleaded guilty to speeding just days before the fatal accident.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger when he ran a red light at more than 100mph ploughing into several cars.

Four children and four other adults were also killed in the Saturday afternoon crash, including seven members of one family inside their vehicle.

The coroner’s office identified the family members who were killed as five-year-old Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 10-year-old Adrian Zacarias, 13-year-old Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 15-year-old Bryan Axel Zacarias, 23-year-old Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 25-year-old David Mejia-Barrera and 35-year-old Jose Zacarias-Caldera, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“I lost all my family, my kids, 7 out of those lives lost, there are no words to describe my pain an suffering that I will not be able to hug my children again my brother and 2 step sons lost there lives also me and my husband are in so much pain we are asking you for help with out heart in hands anything would be helpful thank you,” wrote Erlinda Zacarias in a GoFundMe post.

Members of the Zacaria family. (GoFundMe)

Authorities say that Robinson, of North La Vegas, had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1989.

And that according to court records, Robinson pleaded guilty on 20 January to speeding 10 miles over the speed limit on 15 December 2021, for which he paid a $150 fine.

Gary Dean Robinson booking photo from arrest in 2008 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

He also had felony convictions for the following crimes:

1989 Attempted larceny and possession of controlled substance

1989 Possession of a controlled substance

1991 Attempted to sell a schedule 5 drug

1993 Assault on a police officer

2001 Cocaine possession

2004 Cocaine possession

2009 Battery on a protected person

And Robinson also had the following misdemeanor convictions:

2004 Battery domestic violence

2008 Open container in vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended drivers license

In 2017 he also received a speeding ticket for going 86mph in a 65mph zone on US-95, which was eventually reduced to a parking ticket.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

“Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the 9 people killed in this senseless act – Kathy & I will be keeping them in our hearts & prayers during this very difficult time,” tweeted Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

The accident comes just weeks after another six-vehicle crash south of Las Vegas killed four people.

It is the deadliest event in the Las Vegas area since the October 2017 mass shooting killed 60 people.