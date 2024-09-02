Support truly

Two people have been killed and another three were injured in Minnesota after a car crashed into a restaurant’s patio Sunday night.

Emergency services responded just after 8pm to a report of a vehicle being driven into the outside patio area of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city southwest of Minneapolis.

The male driver has been arrested under suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, according to a press release from St Louis Park police.

Authorities also revealed surveillance footage shows the driver entering the Park Tavern parking lot, but when he tried to to park, he drove into the outside patio, where there was a seating area.

The identities of those killed or injured in the crash have not been released. The drive has also not been named,

The Independent has contacted St Louis Park police for further details.

Patio furniture was in disarray at the scene and a vehicle with front-end damage was on the south side of the patio, according to Bring Me the News.

The Minnesota State Patrol was at the scene conducting accident reconstruction.

Assisting St Louis Park police in its investigation are the Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata police departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Minnesota State Patrol

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call (952) 924-2618.