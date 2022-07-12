Casey White charged with murder of jailbreak accomplice Vicky White

Alabama prison escapee Casey White has been charged with the murder of his prison guard accomplice Vicky White.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly announced White, 36, had been indicted on felony murder charges on Tuesday.

The pair spent 11 days on the run after Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer who was in a romantic relationship with the convicted felon, helped him escape from the jail in Florence, Alabama, on 29 April.

On 9 May, Casey White was arrested by authorities in Indiana, who said at the time Ms White had died during a police pursuit by a self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Though White has been charged with her death, the indictment does not say that he killed her.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other crimes and awaiting trial on a murder charge.

