Convicted murderer Casey White was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after busting out of jail and going on the run for 11 days with a female corrections officer.

White, 38, escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama in April 2022 with help from Alabama guard Vicky White, leading US Marshall on a cross-country manhunt.

When authorities caught up with the pair in Indiana nearly two weeks later, Vicky White turned the gun on herself.

Casey White was charged with the 17-year corrections officer’s murder, but pled guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree escape.

