Casey White sentenced to life in prison after breaking out of Alabama jail with female corrections officer

Convicted felon broke out of Lauderdale County Detention Center in April with help from guard Vicky White before going on the run for two weeks

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 08 June 2023 20:08
<p>Casey White escaped from an Alabaman prison with corrections official Vicky White </p>

Casey White escaped from an Alabaman prison with corrections official Vicky White

Convicted murderer Casey White was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after busting out of jail and going on the run for 11 days with a female corrections officer.

White, 38, escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama in April 2022 with help from Alabama guard Vicky White, leading US Marshall on a cross-country manhunt.

When authorities caught up with the pair in Indiana nearly two weeks later, Vicky White turned the gun on herself.

Casey White was charged with the 17-year corrections officer’s murder, but pled guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree escape.

