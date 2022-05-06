Police share new images of Alabama murder inmate on the run with corrections officer, revealing his Nazi tattoos
The man’s tattooos suggest he is affiliated with a white supremacist prison gang
Related video: Alabama DA tells guard who vanished with murder suspect to ‘come home’
Casey Cole White, an Alabama inmate accused of double murder, was on his way to a courthouse for a mental health evaluation when he disappeared.
While any inmate escape is anomalous, this one was especially strange. Not only was White not scheduled to be evaluated, but his driver — Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, no relation — was also missing. Her patrol car was last seen on surveillance footage parked at an intersection eight minutes after they left the detention center.
Since their April 29 escape, police have established a nationwide manhunt for the pair, and the US Marshals Service has released new information suggesting White may have ties to white supremacists.
"He has numerous tattoos, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood," the agency said in a press release reported byNewsweek.
The Anti-Defamation League said the gang uses numerous symbols, but said a "shield" tattoo was common among members.
"The Southern Brotherhood is a large, Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang. Gang members use a variety of different symbols and tattoos but the most common is their 'patch' or shield tattoo," the ADL said in its profile of the gang.
According to the ADL, the tattoo "consists of a shield emblem (often superimposed over axes or swords) divided into four sections, each with a different symbol inside."
"These symbols can include the letters SB, swastikas, SS lighting bolts, the number 23 (or 14/23), the Confederate flag, or other symbols."
In the photos provided by US Marshals, White can be seen with similar tattoos.
The "14" in the tattoos is a reference to the 14 words, a popular white supremacist slogan. The 23 refers to the "23 precepts" of the Southern Brotherhood.
White has a shield tattoo on the right side of his chest featuring the letters SB, as well as SS lightning bolts and a swastika. He also has a Confederate flag tattooed on his back with the words "Southern Pride" on either side of the flag.
Police have asked the public to assist them with information regarding the missing duo, and have warned that the “subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.”
The US Marshals said that White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and his sister in 2015, and previously said he wanted police to kill him.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.