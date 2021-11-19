Two men charged with murder of women pictured in cage

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who had been photographed in a cage after her remains were found at a house in Missouri, authorities said.

James Phelps and Timothy Norton have also been charged with abandonment of a corpse following confirmation the remains belonged to 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.

The two men had already been charged with kidnapping after half-naked images of the missing woman in a cage were found on Mr Phelps’ phone.

Authorities searched Mr Phelps’ home in Lebanon, a city in Missouri, where they discovered human remains in a freezer and nextdoor.

They also discovered the cage and a gantry device. Scott Rice, the Dallas County Sheriff, said photos discovered also showed Ms Rainwater’s body on a gantry crane - commonly used for deer processing - where she was disemboweled and dismembered, before being placed in a bathtub.

Mr Phelps is expected to appear in court on Friday, and Mr Norton next Tuesday.

Ms Cassidy was reported missing in August after she had not been seen or heard from in six weeks.

Mr Phelps was the last person she had been seen with. He told investigators in September that the 33-year-old woman was staying with him while she got on her feet but left around a month ago for Colorado.

He was arrested in September after the FBI provided the photos of Ms Cassidy found on his phone to Dallas County detectives.

Mr Norton was arrested a few days later, when authorities found out he had reportedly helped to restrain Ms Rainwater.

The house at the centre of the case burned down in early October, while both men were in jail. It has since been ruled as arson.

Additional reporting by Associated Press