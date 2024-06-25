NYPD searching for man who sexually assaulted a woman sunbathing in Central Park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New York City police are on the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman sunbathing in Central Park.

The sexual assault happened on Monday afternoon in the Great Hill section of Central Park, New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a Monday press conference.

The attacker came up to the woman, who was sunbathing alone, and exposed himself, Chell said. The woman screamed and tried to run, but the man then tackled her from behind and tried to get on top of her, according to Chell.

Officers speak to reporters about a sexual assault in Central Park on Monday. ( New York City Police Department )

The woman managed to fight off the attacker, who then ran away, Chell said. The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where she spoke with investigators.

Police have canvassed for witnesses, looked at nearby cameras and used drones to search the area. Officers have also set up a mobile command center and taped off the area, NBC New York reports.

Officers “are going to continue to be out here until we feel that this perpetrator is off the streets,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said.

The woman who was attacked was taken to a hospital, where she spoke with detectives, police said. ( Fox 5 New York )

The department hopes to install cameras throughout more of Central Park, as many of the criminal incidents are happening “off the beaten path,” said Kaz Daughtry, deputy commissioner of operations for the NYPD.

There is not a pattern of sexual assault in or around Central Park, Chell said.