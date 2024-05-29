The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three dead bodies. Found on Chad Daybell’s property.

As the self-proclaimed prophet’s death penalty trial nears an end, the prosecution began closing arguments with a snippet of a jail phone call between Mr Daybell and Lori Vallow that took place in June 2020 as authorities searched his backyard where they would later find the mutilated bodies of her children buried in shallow graves.

Nine months earlier, the first of those three bodies was Daybell’s then-wife Tammy Daybell, who died mysteriously in her sleep. But when her body was later exhumed, officials say an autopsy showed she died of asphyxiation.

“Three dead bodies. On the defendant’s property,” Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake told the jurors on Wednesday in the Ada County courtroom in Boise, Idaho.

“Two of them are children. His mistresses kids. And for what? Money, power and sex.”

Prosecutors say Mr Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money” led to the 2019 killings of Tammy Daybell, and Lori Vallow’s youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

The bodies of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property ( AP )

They said the religious book author who wrote about the “End Times” used his extreme religious beliefs to justify the crimes and that his affair with Vallow was led by his desire for sex.

“This was about sex,” Blake said. “This is about his boundless lust for Lori. He never intended to divorce Tammy. But he wanted to be married to Lori.”

Mr Daybell’s defense attorney John Prior, however, argued that there simply isn’t enough evidence to conclusively tie Mr Daybell to the deaths, or even to prove that his late wife, Tammy Daybell, was killed instead of dying from natural causes.

He said his client was manipulated by Lori Vallow. Mr Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii just two weeks after Tammy’s death in October 2019, raising suspicion among local law enforcement officials.

( Post Register no sales no mags )

Last year, Vallow was convicted of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Mr Daybell and Vallow’s late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs. Cox died of natural causes during the investigation and was never charged.

Over the past two months, jurors at the courthouse have listened to testimony from dozens of witnesses that, at times, turned bizarre and gruesome.

There were 67 witnesses called for the prosecution, six of whom were called back, while the defense called 11 witnesses, including two of Mr Daybell’s adult children. Six rebuttal witnesses were also called. Mr Daybell himself never took the stand in his own defense.

Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He is now accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her ( Facebook )

Mr Daybell’s son, Garth Daybell, and daughter Emma Daybell Murray, both testified that their mother had been fatigued and sickly before she died.

Garth told jurors he was home the night his mother died and that he heard no disturbances from his bedroom next to his parents’ room, but later only heard Mr Daybell snoring. The next morning, his father called him to help and he rushed to the room to find his mother halfway off the bed and not breathing.

Defense witnesses also included Dr Kathy Raven, a forensic pathologist who reviewed reports from Tammy Daybell’s autopsy and said she believed the cause of death should have been classified as “undetermined.”