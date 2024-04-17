Marine who firebombed California abortion clinic sentenced to 9 years in prison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A white supremacist California veteran who firebombed an abortion clinic and had plans for other hate-fueled terror attacks across the state was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday.

Chance Brannon, 24, of San Juan Capistrano, was part of a group who attacked a Planned Parenthood facility in Costa, Mesa, California on 13 March.

Brannon was an active member of the US Marine Corps stations at Camp Pendleton at the time of the attack, according to federal officials.

“This defendant’s deep-seated hatred led him to commit a firebombing and plan many other acts of violence, including starting a race war,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “This prosecution sends a message that we will act decisively to protect all members of our community from acts of violence, and that we will remain united against hate.”

Brannon also had plans to attack Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during a pride celebration, commit home invasions against Jewish individuals, and attack an electrical substation in the hopes of starting a race war.

After the firebombing, the case was investigated by Costa Mesa police, alongside the FBI and the NCIS.

Officials took Brannon into custody in June 2023, and he pleaded guilty to the variety of charges against him later that year.

The Marine was found with a thumb drive disguised as a military-style necklace containing a series of operational plans, as well as a rifle with “Total [N-word] Death” written on it in Cyrillic. Brannon also had a recording of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting in his posession and greeted friends with “Heil Hitler,” according to officials.

His co-conspirators Tibet Ergul, 22, of Irvine, and Xavier Batten, 21, of Brooksville, Florida, have also been captured and have pleaded guilty to charges related to their plans.

They’re expected to be sentenced next month.

Abortion facilities saw a “sharp increase” in threats and attacks following the 2022 decision overturning Roe v Wade, according to the National Abortion Federation, rising from 182 in 2021 to 218 in 2022.