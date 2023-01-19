Everything we know about Charles Manson’s inheritance row

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The legal dispute that began five years ago following the death of the cult leader and convicted murderer Charles Manson over the killer’s inheritance will return to a Los Angeles court this week.

A judge is expected to rule who will be the rightful heir of the killer’s last possession as at least three people have come up to lay claim to his music, art and writings.

The three contenders for the killer’s inheritance include, Jason Freeman, 45, who claims to be Manson’s grandson, memorabilia collector Michael Channels, who claims to be Manson’s pen pal and chosen family and a real estate agent Daniel Arguelles, who claims to be his son.

The prize on the line is estimated to be worth up to $1mn. It includes clothes, guitars, and personal writings that were in Manson’s possession when he died at Corcoran State Prison in California in 2017, along with the rights to Manson’s songs, image, and authorised biographies and documentaries.

Though the possession seems paltry it is expected to have its value boosted in the “murderabilia” industry where items associated with prolific serial killers fetch a high price in the obscure community of murder-obsessed collectors.

Judge Ruben Garci in Los Angeles will hear the three petitions and rule who would be the winner of the long-running dispute, reported Daily Mail.

Jason Freeman

The first contender, Mr Freeman, 45, from Florida, claims to be Manson’s grandson and has the backing of the estate’s legal administrator.

A Ohio court in 1986 ruled that Manson’s son Charles Manson Junior was ordered to pay child support to Mr Freeman’s mother - a finding that convinced Judge Garcia last year that he was the heir.

The judge said he required proof from Mr Freeman’s father, who committed suicide in 1993, was the son of Manson.

Mr Freeman’s lawyers submitted Manson Jr’s birth certificate that stated that he was born on 10 April 1956 in Los Angeles to Manson, 21, and Rosalie Jean Willis, 18.

A Manson-related listing on Cult Collectibles, which bills itself as “Canada’s largest cult and true crime murderabilia site” (Cult Collectibles)

He said he learned about his relationship to Manson when he was 11 but his grandmother, Rosalie Willis, who was apparently married to Manson in the 1950s, never spoke about him.

He claimed that his father, Manson Jr, did not want to live with the shame of being associated to a serial killer and he changed his name to Charles White and later killed himself in 1993.

Michael Channels

On the other side of the claim is Mr Channels of Santa Clarita, California, a longtime pen-pal named as Manson’s heir in a purported will from 2002, whose lawyer has billed him as the killer’s “chosen family”. Mr Freeman claims his will is fake.

A lawyer for Mr Channels claims that he just wanted to honour the final wishes of his “friend”, though he dodged questions about why his client became friends with a convicted murderer in the first place in an interview with News Nation.

He claims to have known the killer for 30 years and says he has a document written by him in 2002 which names him as the owner of Manson’s belongings.

“I have disinherited both known sons and any unknown children in the present and in the future,” the purported will reads.

He challenged Mr Freeman’s claims and asked him to submit to a DNA test to prove his relation to Manson.

But Mr Freeman challenged Mr Channel’s assertion saying that his claim should be rejected as “it was ‘a direct result of undue influence exercised by (Channels) over (Manson) and is not, and never was, the will of (Manson).”

Till last year, it was just Mr Freeman and Mr Channels who were vying for the inheritance. But a third person who claims to be Manson’s son threw his hat in the ring.

Daniel Arguelles

Mr Arguelles, 62, claims to be the mass murderer’s “biological son” and asked time from judge to put his papers together making an 11th-hour filing.

He claims he was born following a one-night stand between his mother and Manson in 1959.

“There is clear and convincing evidence” that he is the biological son of Manson and he is ‘entitled to an equal share’ of Manson’s estate,” his lawyers wrote in his petition.

He said in a legal filing that Manson met his mother, Darlene Large Pons, soon after the killer was released from a Jail in California after serving a five-year sentence in 1958.

His mother who died in 2020 told him that his father was James Arguelles. But in 1981, she told him “she did not know who his real father was”.

He tried to locate his father and submitted his DNA sample to Ancestry.com and the results showed a match to Michael Brunner, who also claimed to be Manson’s biological son in the long-running legal dispute.

He claims that he is a half-brother of Mr Brunner, who retracted his claim to be Manson’s offspring.

Mr Arguelles has also accused Mr Channels of using “duress, menace, fraud or undue influence” to get a will from Manson.

Mr Freeman has challenged Mr Arguelles’s claim by saying that he was adopted and his birth certificate does not mention Manson as his father.

Meanwhile, another contender, Manson’s half-sister Nancy Claassen reportedly dropped out of the lawsuit in late July following the judge’s ruling that she had not presented any evidence refuting Mr Freeman’s claim to be related.

Manson, whose body was kept in cold storage nearly for four months after his death at age 83, was cremated on 17 March 2018.