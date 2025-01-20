Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Husband, 81, shot dead his wife, 80, in their bed after an argument, cops say

Charles Witter, 81, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 80-year-old Helen Witter

Andrea Cavallier
Monday 20 January 2025 18:14 GMT
Charles Witter, 81, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen Witter
Charles Witter, 81, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen Witter (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

An 81-year-old Illinois man has been accused of fatally shooting his wife in their bed after they had an argument, according to police.

Charles Witter was arrested on Friday after he called 911 and said he had shot his wife, 80-year-old Helen Witter, and was charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement released by the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Tom Wirsing.

Police responded to the couple’s home in Lombard at 12:38 a.m. where they found Helen Witter unconscious in the bed, lying on her back with her head on a pillow and her mouth open, according to investigators.

There was a significant injury to the right side of the victim’s head and blood was coming from her head onto the pillow and bedding, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument the couple had while they were in bed. Witter allegedly grabbed a gun out of the nightstand and shot his wife once, the investigation revealed.

“The alleged shooting death of Helen Witter is indeed a tragedy,” the state’s attorney said. “I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Witter family and their friends as they cope with this heartbreaking loss.”

Witter is set to appear in court on February 10.

