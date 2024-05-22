Jump to content

Two are dead and three people wounded in shooting at linen business outside Philadelphia

The suspect has been taken into custody

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 22 May 2024 16:22
(The Independent)

Two people have been killed and three others are injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania linen store.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene but was stopped by police and taken into custody, ABC6 reports.

The alleged shooter is reportedly a disgruntled current employee at the linen store, according to police. A pistol was recovered from the scene but police have not confirmed if it was the same weapon used in the attack.

