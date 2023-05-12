Woman accused of randomly attacking people with baseball bat over three days

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chicago woman allegedly attacked a string of random women she did not know with a baseball bat, say authorities.

Denise Solorzano, 26, of Chicago, appeared in court charged with eight attacks in which the women were allegedly beaten with the bat, punched, and in one case attacked with a vehicle.

Prosecutors say that all of the incidents took place between Sunday and Tuesday, and all saw a woman in a white car get out of the vehicle and stack the victims before fleeing.

“She was yelling at me ‘Why are you looking at me?’ Go ahead and call the police.’ There were expletives,” one of the victims told NBC Chicago.

“I took a step forward and she pulled me down by my ponytail to the ground,” she said. “She ripped my shirt and scratched the right side of my neck. Then she left.”

In another attack, the suspect was allegedly caught on video attacking a woman with a bat as she pushed her baby in a stroller.

Prosecutors say that the white vehicle linked the suspect to all of the attacks and was later found at her family home with a bat inside.

Ms Solorzano has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and aggravated assault involving a vehicle.

Her defence lawyer told a judge that his client has no previous criminal history and suffers from mental health issues.

Her family say that the suspect has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has sought treatment for years, reported NBC Chicago.

Ms Solorzano was ordered held on $800,000 bond with the judge stating that she was a danger to herself and the community.

She will return to court on 17 May.