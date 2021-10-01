Chicago is planting bleeding control kits around the city to cope with an increase in gun violence.

The city is installing 426 of the kits in 269 buildings, including City Hall and Chicago Public Library.

Chicago has seen 2,688 shootings so far in 2021, which is an 11 per cent increase over last year, as well as 602 homicides, a four per cent increase.

Each $500 kit comes with a tourniquet, gauze, shears, gloves, and an instruction manual on how to best use it in instances of “life threatening bleeding emergencies”.

It can be used to treat up to right victims who have been injured from falls, stabbings, gunshot wounds and more.

The programme has been launched by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We’re living in different times,” OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice told NBC Chicago.

“And we’re doing our best to adapt to the environment that we’re living in.”

And he added: “It’s just another layer of security and protection. The box has eight tourniquets and also gauze, so it’s basically to stop the bleeding.”

Introduction of the kits was mocked by some social media users.

“Traumatic Health Care for Dummies. Treating gunshot wounds is a DIY exercise in Chicago,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I wonder how many victims bleed out? Is this useful? Are we on our own?” tweeted another.

Former president Barack Obama called for gun reform earlier this week after the spike in violence in the city where his presidential library is being built.

“Chicago alone can’t solve the gun problem,” Mr Obama said on Good Morning America as he urged Congress to pass anchor “common sense gun safety measures”.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown announced a new strategy to deal with gun violence in July, including an effort to prevent illegal guns entering the city.