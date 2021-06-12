Mass shooting in Chicago leaves one dead and at least nine wounded

One person has been killed and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in Chicago.

The incident took place around 2am on Saturday morning in Chatham, on the south side of the city. Chicago police said two men approached a group of people on South Prairie Avenue and started shooting.

The person who died was a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and abdomen. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centre.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while another man, 32, was shot in the hand and leg. They were also taken to the hospital but were reportedly in fair condition.

A 46-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being shot in his backside, while a 26-year-old man was taken to the same hospital after being shot in the leg. Both of them were also in fair condition, according to police.

Three people were taken to Jackson Park Hospital. A 34-year-old woman was injured in her left arm and shoulder. Two 23-year-old men were taken to the same hospital after one of them was wounded in his right arm and left leg, and the other was shot in the foot. All three were in good condition, according to police.

One man, 27, was taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the foot, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that while detectives are investigating, no suspects have been arrested yet.