Four killed and four wounded in second mass shooting in Chicago in days

Four people have died and four are believed to be injured after a second mass shooting in a matter of days in Chicago, according to local police reports.

Police said that shooting began in the Englewood area at roughly 6am on Tuesday. Local authorities said to WLS-TV that four people died at the scene. Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown said that three women were among the dead, and four people were being treated for serious injuries in three different hospitals. A child was taken for observation by medical professionals. Authorities also promised to have officers patrol the area where the shooting occurred.

“I can reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area until we’re able to identify offenders, if possible, or what, exactly, happened inside,” he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about the shooting at a press conference, where she said she was seeking action from the federal government, despite saying that President Biden has been in touch and she was “grateful for that”.

She also acknowledged the city’s tragic relationship with gun violence. “We must acknowledge this for what it is – a tragedy that’s ripped apart families and inflicted intense trauma,” she said, citing illegal guns.

She said Chicago is “part of a club of cities that no one wants to belong: cities with mass shootings”, adding that cities cannot fight the plague of gun violence alone.

This incident in Englewood comes four days after another mass shooting took place in Chicago, in which a 29-year-old mother of three was shot dead while nine others were injured in Chatham.

Ms Lightfoot also offered her condolences to everyone affected by the violence.

“What I’m concerned about is the fact that people lost their lives this morning. I’m concerned about the fact that there are people who are dead in an act of violence that makes no sense to me,” she said.

Ms Lightfoot continued, “I’m concerned about the families who will be forever scarred by the loss of their loved ones ... That’s what my primary focus is as the mayor of this city.”

According to ABC 7 News, the Englewood party was to celebrate the high school graduation of Shermetria Williams, 19.

“I want my sister to be here so badly,” said her brother Trent Berry to the news channel. “I’m still praying. I cannot picture life without her.”

They do not know her whereabouts due to leaving the scene in a rush.