The family of a Chicago woman who disappeared in the Bahamas during a yoga retreat says they are "deeply concerned" for her safety.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 while she was on vacation around Paradise Island, a small resort off the shore of New Providence, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Staff at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat became suspicious after Casey failed to attend a morning yoga session on June 20, according to a statement. They then reported Casey missing to Bahamian police, CNN reports.

After she was reported missing, resort staff alerted Casey's family and the US Embassy in the Bahamas.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” Casey's mother, Colette Seymore, wrote on a Facebook page focused on the search for Casey. "We love Taylor and want her home."

Taylor Casey, 41, disappeared on June 20 after traveling from her home in Chicago to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat in the Bahamas ( Casey family )

The family is pleading with the public to help find Casey and to share any information they may have with the Bahamas police.

"Taylor would never disappear like this," Seymore wrote.

According to her mother, Casey has been a yoga practitioner for the last 15 years, and attended the resort retreat with the intent of "deepening her practice." Seymore believes her daughter would never have run away from an event she was excited to join. That is why she believes now that her daughter may be in danger.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," Seymore said.

Casey's family described her as a "light-skinned Black woman, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes."

The family is expected to travel to the Bahamas this week to assist in the search.