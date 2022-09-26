Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Suspect shot inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station

Police say a shooting occurred inside the Chicago Police Department station just before midday

Bevan Hurley
Monday 26 September 2022 19:30
<p>Shots have been fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police facility, authorities say</p>

Shots have been fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police facility, authorities say

(Google Maps)
Leer en Español

Several shots were fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station on Monday, leaving two injured, authorities say.

Sources told WGN9 that a suspect was shot at the facility in the west of the city just before midday.

According to ABC7, that person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A police officer was also reportedly injured in the shooting, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where their condition was listed as stable, Chicago fire officials told ABC7.

Details of what happened are scarce, and a Chicago Police Department spokesman told WGN9 they were planning to provide further details on Monday afternoon.

Recommended

Two ambulances were sent to the facility, which houses police evidence and recovered property, just before midday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

They said the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the premises, citing police radio traffic.

A total of 38 people were shot, including seven fatally, across the weekend in Chicago, ABC7 reported.

This is a developing story

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in