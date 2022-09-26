Suspect shot inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station
Police say a shooting occurred inside the Chicago Police Department station just before midday
Several shots were fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station on Monday, leaving two injured, authorities say.
Sources told WGN9 that a suspect was shot at the facility in the west of the city just before midday.
According to ABC7, that person was taken to hospital in critical condition.
A police officer was also reportedly injured in the shooting, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where their condition was listed as stable, Chicago fire officials told ABC7.
Details of what happened are scarce, and a Chicago Police Department spokesman told WGN9 they were planning to provide further details on Monday afternoon.
Two ambulances were sent to the facility, which houses police evidence and recovered property, just before midday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
They said the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the premises, citing police radio traffic.
A total of 38 people were shot, including seven fatally, across the weekend in Chicago, ABC7 reported.
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.