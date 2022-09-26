Suspect shot inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Several shots were fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station on Monday, leaving two injured, authorities say.

Sources told WGN9 that a suspect was shot at the facility in the west of the city just before midday.

According to ABC7, that person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A police officer was also reportedly injured in the shooting, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where their condition was listed as stable, Chicago fire officials told ABC7.

Details of what happened are scarce, and a Chicago Police Department spokesman told WGN9 they were planning to provide further details on Monday afternoon.

Two ambulances were sent to the facility, which houses police evidence and recovered property, just before midday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

They said the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the premises, citing police radio traffic.

A total of 38 people were shot, including seven fatally, across the weekend in Chicago, ABC7 reported.

This is a developing story