An Illinois man and father was shot dead during an argument by the side of a road, according to a video.

Scott Mattison, the 46-year-old victim, allegedly encountered the driver of a white Ford sedan on Sunday evening when he stepped out of his vehicle, a blue Ford pickup.

He was seen arguing with the sedan driver and appeared to lean into the window before being fatally shot and stumbling backwards.

He then appeared to realise what had happened to him, clutching his ambodemn. Mattison then falls to the ground and the video, which was filmed by a witness, ends.

“I heard a couple shots,” said Arik Lopez, in an interview with CBS Chicago. “There was arguing, one thing led to another, and consequences came.”

The shooting took place in Streamwood, a suburb of northwest Chicago, on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf.

While no suspect has been identified by Streamwood’s police department, an alleged shooter was taken into custody on Monday, according to NBC5 Chicago.

No charges have been filed.

Mattison was taken to the nearby AMITA Health St Alexius Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to police.

His co-workers later set-up a fundraising page on GoFundMe, where Mattison was described as an “incredibly loving and devoted” father of two girls.

“Most of us who worked with Scott are also parents, and we would all hope for the same level of care and consideration for our children should the unimaginable ever become a reality,” the group said.