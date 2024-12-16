Boy, 12, arrested after a 32-year-old man is shot dead during an argument

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man is dead and a 12-year-old is in police custody after a fatal shooting at a Milwaukee residence over the weekend.

Police responded to the home in the area of 51st and Locust streets around 2:15 p.m. on December 14, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, WISN reported.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the man and the child. The tragic incident remains under investigation, police said.

It’s unclear where exactly the shooting happened, but officers appeared to be focusing on the inside of the house.

The child has not been identified and it’s unclear if he has been charged.

Neighbors told local news outlets that they were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood and in fact I’m sorry to hear that, it’s very sad,” a neighbor named Helen told WISN.

“It’s sad. America is a sad, pathetic place, you know that. It’s full of anger. This is an angry place.”

There have been 126 homicides in the City of Milwaukee this year compared to 163 over the same time period in 2023, according to Milwaukee Police Department statistics as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.