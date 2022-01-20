A northern Pennsylvania school district has apologised after an image of a teacher allegedly taping a child’s face mask on was shared to social media.

North Penn School District said in a statement on Wednesday that it had been aware of the image, allegedly taken last week at Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield, and apologised foe what it said was “inappropriate” behaviour by a teacher.

“After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context,” the school district told parents.

It added: “We understand that the act of taping a mask to a student’s face is concerning to many and apologise that it occurred.”

While it remains unknown who took the image last week, parents on a Facebook group called North Penn Stronger Together were organising on Wednesday for members to “speak up” at a school board meeting the following day, on Thursday.

“Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE,” read a post on the page. “This was not a joke for the child or the parents”.

According to local news outlet The Mercury, the “Stronger Together” Facebook group was founded by Republican candidates for the North Penn’s school board last year.

Members of a rival Facebook group run by Democrats, called North Penn Neighbors for Progress, said in a post of its own on Tuesday that conservatives were exploiting “any negative news” that was anti-mask.

“To our detractors led by North Penn Stronger Together: The continued exploitation of any piece of negative news to re-instigate the cynical, partisan rhetoric that fuelled your failed campaign is exhausting,” said the group.

“But exploitation of a child and family on social media, in pursuit of political gain, is absolutely unacceptable. Please stop demanding public comment on a matter that must be foremost dealt with internally.”

In a following statement, the Stronger Together group said it was “no longer tied with any political race” and was “told about and given permission” to share the image.

The image was meanwhile shared on Twitter by conservative figures including Fox News anchor Sean Hannity and Chuck Callesto, a former candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Teacher at Pennsylvania’s Pennfield Middle School caught taping mask to young child’s face in class,” Mr Callesto tweeted on Wednesday. “Outraged Parents Plan Demonstration at Upcoming School Board Meeting”.

“This needs to stop. Now,” added Mr Hannity in an article about the incident.

The North Penn School District had required students to wear face masks indoors during a surge in infections but according to reports, recently updated its masking policy so that coverings are optional inside and outside classrooms.

The Independent has approached the school district for comment.