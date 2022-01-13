Three children under eight found murdered in California home

Three children under the age of eight have been found dead in a central California apartment.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the residence in Le Grand, a town more than a hundred miles east of San Jose, to conduct a welfare check at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Inside the apartment, police found a woman with life-threatening injuries along with the three dead children. The woman was taken to hospital and her condition remains unclear.

Police haven’t said how the children died, but they have announced that they believe that the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The connection between the woman and the children also remain unknown. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office told CBS47 that the deputies made one of the most gruesome discoveries of their careers when they entered the apartment.

“This is going to affect this town,” he told the local TV station. “We’re in contact with the family members to let them know what has happened. This is a very stressful time for everybody, especially family members.”

“When we got out here, deputies responding to the area started talking to people and found three deceased juveniles inside one of the residences here,” he added. “It’s a farming community, so everybody in this town, they all go to the football games, they all go to the baseball games, we all go to the same school.”

