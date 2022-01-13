Three children under eight found murdered in California home
Children were found with a woman who had what police believe were self-inflicted injuries
Three children under 8 found murdered in California home
Three children under the age of eight have been found dead in a central California apartment.
According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the residence in Le Grand, a town more than a hundred miles east of San Jose, to conduct a welfare check at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Inside the apartment, police found a woman with life-threatening injuries along with the three dead children. The woman was taken to hospital and her condition remains unclear.
Police haven’t said how the children died, but they have announced that they believe that the woman’s injuries were self-inflicted.
The connection between the woman and the children also remain unknown. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office told CBS47 that the deputies made one of the most gruesome discoveries of their careers when they entered the apartment.
“This is going to affect this town,” he told the local TV station. “We’re in contact with the family members to let them know what has happened. This is a very stressful time for everybody, especially family members.”
“When we got out here, deputies responding to the area started talking to people and found three deceased juveniles inside one of the residences here,” he added. “It’s a farming community, so everybody in this town, they all go to the football games, they all go to the baseball games, we all go to the same school.”
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
