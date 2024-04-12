The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A retired chiropractor from upstate New York is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly killed an Elvis Presley impersonator by chloroforming him during sex.

Ronald Rayher, 69, is accused of restraining and binding Thomas Krider, 40, then administering a dangerous dose of chloroform “more than one time” during the sexual encounter, which led to his death on 5 April, according to court documents obtained by the Times Union.

Four days after Krider’s death, Mr Rayher went to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and reported that his body was in the basement of his Milton home, according to Undersheriff Jeffrey Brown.

Mr Rayher was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering for allegedly removing Krider’s things from the crime scene, the Times Union said. It is unclear where Mr Rayher got the chloroform.

Investigators said the two had known each other for many years, and both the sexual encounter and the chloroform use appeared to be consensual.

Ronald G. Rayher, 69, is accused of killing 40-year-old Thomas Krider ( Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office )

Krider, who went by the stage name ‘TJ Greene’ and who also worked as a tour guide for a local Star Trek museum in Ticonderoga, went missing on Friday when he last spoke to his wife Heidi Greene.

Ms Greene, 42, who reported him missing to Ticonderoga police the next day, said Krider left Friday to pick up a free box spring from a person in return for moving some furniture, the Times Union said.

“He was always so trusting that, even if he met someone one time, they were a friend,” Ms Greene said, recalling her concern over his easygoing trusting nature.

In the days following the Star Trek superfan’s disappearance, his loved ones spread the word on social media.

“He was a sci-fi geek and nerd,” Ms Greene said. “He was into so many things. … He even got a (tattoo) sleeve on his arm of just He-Man and She-Ra characters.”

Krider, who went by the stage name ‘TJ Greene’, was known as an Elvis impersonator and ‘Star Trek’ superfan ( Provided by Greene family )

A GoFundMe that was created to help his wife with funeral expenses, describes Krider as a “talented performer, whether he was wearing sequins as Elvis, or whether he was guiding a Star Trek tour.”

“He brought his compassion and energy to every performance and he touched many lives. The multitude of condolences showing up on social media speak to just how many people loved him.”

As of Friday afternoon the campaign had raised $14,275.

“He was my whole world, my heart, my soul,” Ms Greene said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without him.”

Rayher was arraigned and is being held at the Saratoga County Jail on $250,000 bail. His next court date is set for 21 May.